7 months ago
J&J asks appeals court to toss $151 million Pinnacle verdict
February 2, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

J&J asks appeals court to toss $151 million Pinnacle verdict

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy unit have asked a federal appeals court to throw out a $151 million bellwether verdict in multidistrict litigation alleging its Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implants are defective.

In a brief on Monday to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, J&J and DePuy Orthopaedics said the five plaintiffs failed to prove at trial the Pinnacle Ultamet hip implants were defectively designed and that there was a safer alternative design.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kWHTuH

