38 minutes ago
J&J arthritis drug sirukumab raises safety concerns - FDA staff
July 31, 2017 / 12:37 PM

J&J arthritis drug sirukumab raises safety concerns - FDA staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted on Monday that there was a trend of increased death with Johnson & Johnson's experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab compared with placebo.

The report, published on the FDA's website, comes two days before an outside committee of advisors to the agency meets to discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisors but typically does so.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

