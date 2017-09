Oct 13 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said it would buy back up to $10 billion of common stock over time.

The company said on Tuesday it had about 2.77 billion shares of common stock outstanding as of Sept. 27.

J&J is expected to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday before the markets open. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)