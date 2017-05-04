FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J ordered to pay $110 million in talc product liability trial
May 4, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 3 months ago

J&J ordered to pay $110 million in talc product liability trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Thursday was ordered by a Missouri state court jury to pay over $110 million to a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.

The verdict, by a jury in state court in St. Louis, arose out of around 2,400 lawsuits accusing the company of not adequately warning consumers about the cancer risks of talc-based products including its well-known Baby Powder. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)

