J&J ordered to pay $110 million in talc product liability trial

May 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Thursday was ordered by a Missouri state court jury to pay over $110 million to a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.

The verdict, by a jury in state court in St. Louis, arose out of around 2,400 lawsuits accusing the company of not adequately warning consumers about the cancer risks of talc-based products including its well-known Baby Powder. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)