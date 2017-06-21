By Nate Raymond
| June 21
June 21 Johnson & Johnson is seizing
upon a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from Monday limiting where
injury lawsuits can be filed to fight off claims it failed to
warn women that talcum powder could cause ovarian cancer.
New Jersey-based J&J has been battling a series of lawsuits
over its talc-based products, including Johnson's Baby Powder,
brought by around 5,950 women and their families. The company
denies any link between talc and cancer.
A fifth of the plaintiffs have cases pending in state court
in St. Louis, where juries in four trials have hit J&J and a
talc supplier with $307 million in verdicts. Those
four cases and most of the others on the St. Louis docket
involve out-of-state plaintiffs suing an out-of-state company.
On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in a case involving
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co that state courts cannot hear
claims against companies that are not based in the state when
the alleged injuries did not occur there.
The ruling immediately led a St. Louis judge at J&J's urging
to declare a mistrial in the latest talc case, in which two of
the three women at issue were from out of state. It also could
imperil prior verdicts and cases that have yet to go to trial.
"We believe the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the
Bristol-Myers Squibb matter requires reversal of the talc cases
that are currently under appeal in St. Louis," J&J said in a
statement.
The question of where such lawsuits can be filed has been
the subject of fierce debate.
The business community has argued plaintiffs should not be
allowed to shop around for the most favorable court to bring
lawsuits, while injured parties claim corporations are trying to
deny them access to justice.
Along with talc cases, large-scale litigation alleging
injuries from Bayer AG's Essure birth control device
in Missouri and California and GlaxoSmithKline's
antidepressant Paxil in California and Illinois are examples of
other cases where defendants could utilize the Supreme Court
decision.
Although he declared a mistrial on Monday, St. Louis Circuit
Judge Rex Burlison left the door open for the plaintiffs to
argue they still have jurisdiction.
Plaintiffs lawyer Ted Meadows said he would argue the St.
Louis court still had jurisdiction based on a Missouri-based
bottler J&J used to package its talc products, which he said
would create a sufficient connection to the state.
"It's very disappointing to mistry a case because the
Supreme Court changed the rules on us," said Meadows.
The lawsuit decided by the high court on Monday involved
claims against Bristol-Myers and California-based drug
distributor McKesson Corp by 86 California residents and
575 non-Californians over the blood thinner Plavix.
Beyond Monday's mistrial, the Supreme Court's ruling could
bolster a pending appeal by J&J of a $72 million verdict in
favor of the family of Alabama resident Jacqueline Fox, who died
in 2015. A Missouri appeals court had said in May it would wait
until the Supreme Court issued its decision to decide the
appeal.
J&J has won only one of the five trials so far in Missouri.
It previously sought to move talc cases out of St. Louis, but
the Missouri Supreme Court in January denied its
bid.
The company has also cast the St. Louis court as overly
plaintiff-friendly and has allowed evidence linking talc to
cancer that was rejected by a New Jersey state court judge
overseeing over 200 talc cases. The plaintiffs are appealing.
The talc verdicts against J&J led the business-friendly
American Tort Reform Association last year to declare the St.
Louis state court the nation's top "Judicial Hellhole."
Now J&J could try to use the Supreme Court ruling to dismiss
many of the cases it faces in Missouri, according to legal
experts.
Corporations facing a large volume of cases in venues chosen
by plaintiffs will likely cite the Supreme Court to try to
dismiss those claims, said Rusty Perdew, a defense lawyer at the
law firm Locke Lord.
"You have a bunch of defendants who can go back and say,
'Judge, you got that wrong and you're going to have to dismiss
claims by all those plaintiffs,'" he said.