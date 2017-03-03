FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017

J&J wins fourth trial in talc product liability lawsuits

March 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the fourth trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

The jury sided with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by Tennessee resident Nora Daniels, who alleged that she used J&J Baby Powder for 36 years and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013.

The verdict came after three straight prior jury verdicts in St. Louis against J&J awarding plaintiffs $195 million. More than 2,500 lawsuits are pending in state court in St. Louis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

