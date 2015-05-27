FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI probing what J&J knew about uterine surgery device - WSJ
May 27, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

FBI probing what J&J knew about uterine surgery device - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into what Johnson & Johnson knew about the risks posed by a surgical tool in spreading uterine cancer before withdrawing its version of the device last year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

J&J said in July that it would ask doctors to return the device, called laparoscopic power morcellator, which is used to treat uterine growths called fibroids.

It is unclear what stage the inquiry is in, the Journal reported, citing three people who have been interviewed. (on.wsj.com/1ExNqbU)

J&J could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

