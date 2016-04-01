FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU recommends conditional approval for J&J's blood cancer drug
#Healthcare
April 1, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

EU recommends conditional approval for J&J's blood cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - European regulators recommended approving Johnson & Johnson’s blood cancer drug with conditions on Friday, saying they would need to evaluate additional data from two ongoing studies on the antibody treatment.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) conditionally endorsed Darzalex, or daratumumab, and said they needed results from two late-stage studies testing Darzalex in combination with standard treatments for multiple myeloma. (bit.ly/1Ss1HOT)

J&J bought the worldwide licence for daratumumab from Danish biotech company Genmab A/S in 2012. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

