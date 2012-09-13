FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J hires Sandra Peterson as group worldwide chairwoman
September 13, 2012

J&J hires Sandra Peterson as group worldwide chairwoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Thursday said it hired Sandra Peterson to fill the newly created role of group worldwide chairwoman, overseeing the consent decree at its troubled manufacturing plants that produce over-the-counter drugs.

In the position, which will be effective Dec. 1, she will oversee information technology and the global supply chain in addition to J&J’s vast consumer business, which makes products including Tylenol, baby shampoo and Band-Aids.

Peterson, 52, will also become a member of the executive committee, the company said.

She is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Bayer AG affiliate Bayer CropScience AG, based in Europe. She has held her current role at Bayer since 2010.

Previously, she was president and chief executive officer of Bayer Medical Care and president of Bayer HealthCare AG’s Diabetes Care Division.

Prior to joining Bayer in 2005, Peterson spent 5 years in leadership roles at Medco Health Solutions.

