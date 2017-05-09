FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J discloses U.S. probe related to arthritis drugs
May 9, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 3 months ago

J&J discloses U.S. probe related to arthritis drugs

Akankshita Mukhopadhyay

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.

The U.S. healthcare company said its Janssen Biotech Inc unit received a civil investigative demand from the Justice Department regarding an investigation under the False Claims Act related to its arthritis drugs Remicade and Simponi Aria.

J&J also revealed in its quarterly filing that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts is seeking documents broadly relating to pharmaceutical co-payment support programs for hepatitis C drug Olysiotm, Simponi and Crohn's disease drug Stelara. (bit.ly/2qUhznX)

That office's subpoena also seeks documents relating to average manufacturer price and best price reporting to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services related to those products, as well as rebate payments to state Medicaid agencies, Johnson & Johnson said in the filing.

