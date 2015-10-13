FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

J&J says Jardiance survival benefit likely to be seen by Invokana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that the ability of Eli Lilly and Co’s rival Jardiance diabetes drug to save lives in a large clinical trial is likely to benefit the entire class of drugs, including J&J’s own approved Invokana treatment.

Dominic Caruso, J&J’s chief financial officer, gave his optimistic view of the new drug class, called SGLT2 inhibitors, on a conference call on Tuesday with industry analysts to discuss the company’s third-quarter earnings.

Lilly last month said that a three-year study showed Jardiance slashed deaths by 32 percent in patients with type 2 diabetes at risk of heart attack and stroke - a finding that could make it a mainstay diabetes treatment.

J&J expects to learn whether Invokana also saves lives by 2017, when it completes its own large cardiovascular “outcomes” trial, showing whether its marketed pill also prevents fatal heart attacks and strokes.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York

