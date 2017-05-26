FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
J&J's Ethicon hit with $2.16 million verdict in vaginal-mesh case
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 26, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 3 months ago

J&J's Ethicon hit with $2.16 million verdict in vaginal-mesh case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A state court jury in Philadelphia on Friday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.16 million to a Pennsylvania woman who claimed she suffered injuries due to pelvic mesh devices manufactured by the company's Ethicon unit.

The case in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas was the latest to go to trial out of around 54,800 lawsuits pending against J&J in state and federal courts over vaginal-mesh devices produced by Ethicon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s4YSxJ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.