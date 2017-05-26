J&J's Ethicon hit with $2.16 million verdict in vaginal-mesh case

A state court jury in Philadelphia on Friday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.16 million to a Pennsylvania woman who claimed she suffered injuries due to pelvic mesh devices manufactured by the company's Ethicon unit.

The case in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas was the latest to go to trial out of around 54,800 lawsuits pending against J&J in state and federal courts over vaginal-mesh devices produced by Ethicon.

