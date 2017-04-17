J&J's Janssen wins mid-trial dismissal of Risperdal injury case

Johnson & Johnson won the mid-trial dismissal on Monday of a lawsuit by a Pennsylvania man who claimed he developed breasts after taking the antipsychotic drug Risperdal, which is produced by the company's Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit.

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Kenneth Powell's decision came in the seventh case to go to trial in the city to arise out of thousands of lawsuits claiming Janssen failed to properly warn about the risks of breast growth side effect.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nWo1wY