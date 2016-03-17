FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson & Johnson hit with $500 mln verdict in trial over hip implants
March 17, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Johnson & Johnson hit with $500 mln verdict in trial over hip implants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy unit were ordered by a Texas federal jury on Thursday to pay a total of $500 million to five plaintiffs who say they were injured by Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implants.

Following a two-month trial, jurors found that the Pinnacle hips were defectively designed, and that the companies failed to warn the public about their risks. The cases are among more than 8,000 pending in federal court over the devices. (Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by G Crosse)

