California AG sues Johnson & Johnson over marketing for pelvic mesh
May 24, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

California AG sues Johnson & Johnson over marketing for pelvic mesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - California’s attorney general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Johnson & Johnson of failing to warn doctors and patients about the severity and frequency of complications associated with its pelvic mesh devices.

The lawsuit is seeking monetary penalties and injunctive relief from J&J, which sold the devices to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse in women. J&J is one of several medical device makers currently facing thousands of individual lawsuits from plaintiffs who said they were injured by mesh.

Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond; Editing by Chris Reese

