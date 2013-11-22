FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator likely to fine J&J, Novartis next month - sources
November 22, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

EU regulator likely to fine J&J, Novartis next month - sources

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to fine drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novartis next month for blocking the sale of a cheaper generic painkiller in the Netherlands, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“The European Commission is likely to issue a decision next month,” one of the people said.

In its charge sheet sent to the companies in January, the European Union competition watchdog said the so-called “pay-for-delay” deal against the generic versions of fentanyl hurt Dutch consumers and healthcare providers.

Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. Johnson & Johnson and Novartis were not immediately available for comment.

