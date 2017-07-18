FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 minutes ago
Johnson & Johnson reports dip in quarterly profit
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Economy
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
U.S.
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson reports dip in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which completed its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion (ATLN.S) last month, reported a 4.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, as costs rose.

The company's net earnings fell to $3.83 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the second quarter, from about $4 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

The Band-Aid maker generated sales of $18.84 billion in the quarter, compared with $18.48 billion a year earlier.

J&J is the first among major pharmaceutical companies to report its quarterly results, and the report comes a day after a second Republican effort to pass healthcare legislation in the Senate collapsed.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.