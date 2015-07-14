J&J profit rises 4 pct on pharma sales

July 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit as sales of its mainstay older drugs managed to offset the impact of a strong dollar on overseas revenue.

The company’s net profit rose to $4.52 billion, or $1.61 per share, in the second quarter, from $4.33 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.71 per share.

Revenue fell nearly 9 percent to $17.79 billion.

Sales of its medical devices fell 12.2 percent to $6.36 billion.