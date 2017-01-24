FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J Q4 sales up 1.7 pct, plans to divest diabetes care division
January 24, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

J&J Q4 sales up 1.7 pct, plans to divest diabetes care division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported a 1.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, due to a strong demand for its newer products.

The diversified healthcare company's sales rose to $18.11 billion in the fourth quarter from $17.81 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings rose to $3.81 billion, or $1.38 per share, from $3.22 billion, or $1.15 per share.

The band-aid maker also said on Tuesday that it was looking to divest its diabetes care division. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

