Johnson & Johnson may be poised for growth-Barron's
December 16, 2012

Johnson & Johnson may be poised for growth-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson may be set to deliver mid single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit profit growth in the next few years, lead by its pharmaceutical division, according to an article in Barron‘s.

The growth could come after years of large missteps, including factory problems in its Consumer Division and a $2.9 billion charge related to the recall of artificial hips, Barron’s said in its Dec. 17 edition.

“Revenue growth is improving in all three businesses,” Barclays analyst C. Anthony Butler told Barron‘s.

The company’s three divisions are Pharmaceuticals; Medical Devices & Diagnostics, which makes artificial knees and hips; and Consumer, maker of Tylenol and Band-Aid.

Barron’s said detractors have criticized the company as having lost its innovative edge and that its management team is overly conservative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
