CORRECTED-BRIEF-Johnson Matthey profit jumps, pays special dividend
#Basic Materials
June 7, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Johnson Matthey profit jumps, pays special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dividend auto alert in fourth bullet point)

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey PLC :

* Auto alert - FY revenue rose 20 percent to 12 billion STG

* Auto alert - FY underlying pretax profit rose 23 percent to 426 million STG

* Auto alert - Total dividend 55 pence per share

* Auto alert - Final dividend of 40 pence recommended resulting in FY dividend up 20 percent at 55 pence (not final dividend up 20 percent to 40 pence per share)

* Profit before tax 409.3 million STG

* Recommending a special dividend to shareholders of 100 pence per share

* Emission control technologies’ sales grew by 21 percent

* Underlying profit before tax up 23 percent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
