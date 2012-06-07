CORRECTED-BRIEF-Johnson Matthey profit jumps, pays special dividend

(Corrects dividend auto alert in fourth bullet point)

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey PLC :

* Auto alert - FY revenue rose 20 percent to 12 billion STG

* Auto alert - FY underlying pretax profit rose 23 percent to 426 million STG

* Auto alert - Total dividend 55 pence per share

* Auto alert - Final dividend of 40 pence recommended resulting in FY dividend up 20 percent at 55 pence (not final dividend up 20 percent to 40 pence per share)

* Profit before tax 409.3 million STG

* Recommending a special dividend to shareholders of 100 pence per share

* Emission control technologies’ sales grew by 21 percent

* Underlying profit before tax up 23 percent