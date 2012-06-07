FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Johnson Matthey profit jumps, pays special dividend
June 7, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Johnson Matthey profit jumps, pays special dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British chemicals company Johnson Matthey said robust truck sales in North America helped drive a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world’s largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special dividend.

The British speciality chemicals company said on Thursday that underlying profit before tax for the year to the end of March rose to 426 million pounds ($659 million). That compares to analysts’ estimate of just over 411 million pounds, according to a consensus provided by the company.

That was on the back of a 20 percent rise in revenue, again above expectations, to just over 12 billion pounds, as catalyst sales outpaced growth in global car and truck production. Excluding precious metals, sales rose 17 percent to 2.7 billion pounds.

The group said it would pay a special dividend to shareholders of 100 pence per share, on top of a full year dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent. The one-off payout will amount to a total of 212 million pounds.

Johnson Matthey makes and develops catalyst technology to reduce emissions from cars, trucks and power plants but also makes fine chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and refines precious metals.

