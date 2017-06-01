REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

It recommended a final dividend of 54.5 pence per share, up 5 percent, which it said reflected "confidence in the group's medium-term prospects".