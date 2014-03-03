FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Johnson Service posts higher profit, buys linen supplier
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Johnson Service posts higher profit, buys linen supplier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Johnson Service Group Plc, which rents and dry cleans uniforms and other textiles, reported a 25 percent rise in full-year profit due to the strong performance of its rental unit.

The British company also said it would buy Bourne Services Group Ltd, a hotel linen supplier, for 22 million pounds ($36.87 million) in cash.

Johnson Service said the acquisition of Lincolnshire-based Bourne Services, which it expects to add to earnings immediately, would be funded partly by an equity placing of 12.8 million pounds.

“This is a significant step in our plan to expand the range of services offered by our textile rental business,” Executive Chairman John Talbot said in a statement.

The company, which traces its origins back to 1780, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 13.4 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31 from 10.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations fell 2.6 percent to 193.6 million pounds.

Shares of Johnson Service Group closed at 52 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.