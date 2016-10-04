FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Publisher Johnston Press says credit facility amended
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Publisher Johnston Press says credit facility amended

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Scotsman publisher Johnston Press Plc's credit facility was halved by its lenders.

* The publisher said under the revised terms, the total credit commitments would be 12.5 million pounds ($16 million). It earlier had commitments of 25 million pounds.

* The company has been trying to cut debt by selling its non-core assets as its tries to tackle a fall in circulation at its publications.

* The company has lost more than 90 percent of its market value since May 2014, when shareholders approved a 360 million pound debt restructuring deal, which included the issuance of new shares and bonds, as well as the 25 million pound facility.

* Activist investor Crystal Amber Fund Ltd, which had increased its stake in the company to 6.74 percent, said last month that it could help management avoid a poor debt restructuring deal.

* Lenders have agreed to waive the covenant test for September. The next test will be for the 12 month period ending on Dec. 31.

* The company had net debt of 209.4 million pounds as of July 2. ($1 = 0.7851 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.