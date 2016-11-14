FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnston Press in talks with Iliffe Media for potential sale of certain titles
November 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

Johnston Press in talks with Iliffe Media for potential sale of certain titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Publisher Johnston Press Plc on Monday confirmed that it was in late stage talks with Iliffe Media for the potential sale of certain titles.

Johnston Press, which has been selling "non-core" titles as part of its portfolio review, said there was no certainty that the talks would lead to disposals.

The company has been trying to cut debt by selling its non-core assets as its tries to tackle a fall in circulation at its publications. Most recently, it sold its Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers for 4.25 million pounds ($5.6 million).

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
