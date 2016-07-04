Johnston Press to sell Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers

July 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, publisher of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, said on Monday it would sell its Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers Ltd for 4.25 million pounds ($5.64 million) as part of a divestment programme.

The sale includes the Isle of Man Examiner, Isle of Man Courier, Manx Independent and www.iomtoday.co.im.

Isle of Man Newspapers recorded a pre-tax profit of 598,000 pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, Johnston Press said.