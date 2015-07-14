FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnston Press sees lower FY profit as advertisers spent less during polls
July 14, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Johnston Press sees lower FY profit as advertisers spent less during polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, publisher of “The Scotsman” and “The Yorkshire Post”, said it expected its full-year profit to be slightly below market expectations, after advertisers tightened their purse strings during the elections.

Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said its first-half profit would be marginally lower, coupled with a 5 percent fall in revenue for the 26 weeks ended July 4.

First-half advertising revenue is expected to fall 5 percent, with a 5.5 percent fall in circulation revenue.

Around the time of the election, a number of national and local advertisers chose to reduce or delay their spend in both print and online, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

