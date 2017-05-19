FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnston Press says UK regional newspaper market challenging
May 19, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 3 months ago

Johnston Press says UK regional newspaper market challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc posted a mere 0.2 percent rise in revenue for the year to April 30 and said trading conditions for regional newspapers in the UK remain challenging.

The publisher of the Yorkshire Post, The Scotsman, and several regional newspapers said total revenue, excluding i -- the cut-price sister paper of The Independent - was down 12 percent for the period Jan. 1 to April 30.

However, digital advertising revenue held up at 10 percent, as advertisements followed readers to online platforms.

Johnston has over 200 titles across the country and acquired "i" for 24 million pounds last year to tap into its growing circulation revenue and advertising base.

The Edinburgh-based company said circulation volumes of key daily newspapers, The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post, continue to improve and the board is encouraged by the improving trends. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

