Publisher Johnston Press full-year revenue falls; weak pound hurts
#Publishing
February 3, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 7 months ago

Publisher Johnston Press full-year revenue falls; weak pound hurts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, said it is seeing higher costs from imported paper and ink due to weakness in sterling after the Brexit vote, as it posted a 6 percent fall in full-year revenue.

The 250-year-old company said trading in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 improved after a difficult summer prompted by Brexit-related uncertainty but total print and digital advertising revenue, excluding classifieds, for the full year was down 7 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

