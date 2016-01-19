UPDATE 1-Johnston Press explores sale of some assets to streamline

(Adds details, background)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Publisher Johnston Press Plc said it would look at selling some assets in a bid to streamline its business and raise funds for its investment.

The company said it had identified “a number of brands” that are not part of its long-term future.

Johnston also reported a 7 percent fall in total underlying revenue for 52 weeks ended Jan. 2.

Digital was the only business that saw a growth in revenue, while publishing revenue fell 8 percent. Digital accounted for about 13 percent of total revenue in the 26 weeks ended July 4, 2015.

The company, which handles over 220 publication titles, has been facing pressure from lesser spending by advertisers during elections.

Earlier in the month, the Guardian reported that the Scotsman’s publisher was planning job cuts, citing communication from the group’s editor in chief Jeremy Clifford.

Earlier in the month, the Guardian reported that the Scotsman's publisher was planning job cuts, citing communication from the group's editor in chief Jeremy Clifford.

In December, the company said it had removed five regional managing director roles to improve efficiencies.