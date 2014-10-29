Johnston Press sees boost from digital business in 2015

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of “The Scotsman” and “The Yorkshire Post”, said it was seeing economic growth in most of its markets and the growing strength in its digital business would help the company improve further in 2015.

The Edinburgh-based media group said it expected trading in 2014 to be in line with current market expectations.

Digital revenue rose 19.5 percent in the third quarter, the company said.

Johnston Press said it would implement the reverse stock split initiatives in the final quarter.

The company, which agreed in April to sell its operations in Ireland, returned to growth in underlying operating profit in 2013 for the first time in seven years. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)