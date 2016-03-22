Johnston Press posts higher FY adj profit on lower costs

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Johnston Press Plc said it posted a 23 percent jump in adjusted profit before tax as it continued to cut costs.

The world’s largest journal publisher reported an adjusted profit before tax of 31.5 million pounds ($45.3 million) for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 2, compared with 25.7 million pounds a year ago.

Johnston, which publishes The Scotsman newspaper, said operating costs for the period was 191.7 million pounds, down by 19.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6959 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)