Johnston Press posts higher FY adj profit on lower costs
March 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Johnston Press posts higher FY adj profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Johnston Press Plc said it posted a 23 percent jump in adjusted profit before tax as it continued to cut costs.

The world’s largest journal publisher reported an adjusted profit before tax of 31.5 million pounds ($45.3 million) for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 2, compared with 25.7 million pounds a year ago.

Johnston, which publishes The Scotsman newspaper, said operating costs for the period was 191.7 million pounds, down by 19.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6959 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

