August 4, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Johnston Press pre-tax profit hurt by lower classifieds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, reported a 27 percent fall in adjusted profit before tax as lower employment, property and motor classifieds hurt its earnings.

The 190-year-old publication firm's adjusted pretax profit fell to 12.3 million pounds in the 26 weeks ended July 2, while revenue fell 9.7 percent to 113.9 million pounds.

The company also said it was too early to assess how Britain's decision to leave the European Union would affect its revenues.

Johnston Press said its revenue declined despite a hike in readership over Brexit and higher circulation from its acquisition of the i newspaper. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
