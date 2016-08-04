UPDATE 1-Johnston Press profit slides despite cost-cutting measures

(Adds analyst comment, background, share movement)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, reported a 27 percent fall in adjusted pretax profit as cost-cutting measures were not enough to make up for a fall in revenue.

* Stock fell about 20 percent to a resord low but pared some of the losses to trade at 11.4 pence at 1019 GMT, making it the second-biggest loser on the London Stock Exchange.

* Peel Hunt analyst Alex DeGroote said the company’s pension liabilities and rising debt would weigh on its bottom line as the group’s bonds mature on June 1, 2019.

* Johnston Press has been battling a fall in advertising spending, much like other publishers, and has resorted to cutting jobs at an average rate of 12.2 percent in the last five years to reduce costs.

* Johnston Press has also been selling some “non-core” titles. Most recently, it sold its Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers for 4.25 million pounds ($5.6 million).

* The company has said it will continue to focus on its i news website, which has grown 3.4 percent in digital revenue.

* Johnston Press also said on Thursday it was too early to assess how Britain’s vote to leave the European Union would affect the company’s revenue, a stance that its larger peer Daily Mail has also taken.

* The nearly 250-year-old company’s adjusted pretax profit fell to 12.3 million pounds in the 26 weeks ended July 2, while revenue fell 9.7 percent to 113.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7593 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)