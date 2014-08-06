FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Digital ad revenue boosts Johnston Press's underlying profit
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
August 6, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Digital ad revenue boosts Johnston Press's underlying profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, publisher of “The Scotsman” and “The Yorkshire Post”, said first-half underlying pretax profit nearly tripled, helped by a jump in revenue from its digital business and lower operating costs.

Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said underlying pretax profit rose to 6.1 million pounds ($10.2 million) for the six months ended June 28 from 2.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.3 percent to 135.8 million pounds. Digital advertising revenue grew 23.4 percent.

$1 = 0.5931 British Pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.