S&P raises Johnston, R.I.'s general obligation rating to A
May 16, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Johnston, R.I.'s general obligation rating to A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Thursday it raised Johnston, Rhode Island’s general obligation bond rating to A from A-minus with a stable outlook.

The upgrade is due to “the town’s stronger financial performance and position reflecting improved financial management practices,” said S&P credit analyst Victor Medeiros.

It also includes Johnston’s continuing progress in implementing cost-containment measures that will improve its long-term unfunded liabilities, the credit ratings agency said in a statement.

“The stable outlook reflects the town’s ongoing progress toward improving financial, budget management practices and reserves,” added Medeiros.

