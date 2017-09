April 1 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Disposal

* Sale of trade and assets of Johnston Press’ operations in Republic of Ireland

* Sale to Iconic Newspapers Ltd for 7.2 million stg in cash

* Group will continue to provide printing facilities to iconic newspapers ltd for a certain period post disposal

* Co is retaining its northern irish titles including Newsletter and Derry Journal