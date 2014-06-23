FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press announces successful completion of capital refinancing plan
June 23, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press announces successful completion of capital refinancing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Announces successful completion of its capital refinancing plan (announced on 9 may 2014)

* Gross proceeds of £140.0 million have now been received by company in connection with placing and rights issue

* Gross proceeds of £220.5 million from offering of £225.0 million 8.625% senior secured notes due 2019 at an issue price of 98% have now been released to group from escrow

* All amounts outstanding under existing lending facilities have been prepaid and cancelled in full, private placement notes have been redeemed in full, and new revolving credit facility has become available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

