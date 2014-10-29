FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press sees 2014 results in line with market expectations
October 29, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press sees 2014 results in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Business continues to grow its audience and move closer to returning to top line growth, with more advertising categories now showing net growth in period

* Further narrowing of decline in total revenues year on year from continuing operations, down 3.1 pct in Q3 compared with 4.3 pct in first half of year

* Advertising revenues down 3.4 pct in Q3, compared to 4.6 pct in first half of year

* Digital revenues delivering strong growth of 19.5 pct in quarter

* Circulation revenues in quarter declining in line with trend at 4.7 pct

* Continuing strong growth of Johnston Press’ digital platform positions business for further improvements in 2015

* Board expects trading results for 2014 to be in line with current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
