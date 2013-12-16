FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press to sell its weather forecasting business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Johnston Press PLC : * Announces the disposal of its weather forecasting business, Meteogroup * Transaction is subject to German competition clearance and is expected to complete in early 2014 * 75 pct of the disposal consideration payable on completion with the balance payable one year after completion * Parent company PA is expected to report a profit on disposal of some 125 mln pounds * Co anticipates a distribution of a portion of the proceeds through dividends after completion of disposal * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
