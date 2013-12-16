BRIEF-Johnston Press to sell its weather forecasting business

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Johnston Press PLC : * Announces the disposal of its weather forecasting business, Meteogroup * Transaction is subject to German competition clearance and is expected to complete in early 2014 * 75 pct of the disposal consideration payable on completion with the balance payable one year after completion * Parent company PA is expected to report a profit on disposal of some 125 mln pounds * Co anticipates a distribution of a portion of the proceeds through dividends after completion of disposal * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here