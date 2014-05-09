FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnston Press unveils 360 mln stg refinancing plan
#New Issues News
May 9, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Johnston Press unveils 360 mln stg refinancing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, publisher of “The Scotsman” and “The Yorkshire Post”, unveiled a 360 million pound ($610 million) capital refinancing plan on Friday that it hopes will restore revenue growth.

The company also announced an advertising partnership with British Sky Broadcasting Group.

Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said adjusted group revenues declined in the mid-single digits in percentage terms in the 17 weeks to April 26, hurt by lower circulation and print advertising revenue.

Digital revenue, however, rose during the same period. ($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
