LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Johnston Press PLC : * FY revenue 328.7 million STG * FY underlying profit before tax 12.6 million STG * Challenging trading environment seen in the second half of 2012 has continued

into the start of 2013 * Total advertising revenue for first 10 weeks of 2013 are 15.6% below the same

period in the prior year * Source text: