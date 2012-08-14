FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Swire & Sons to sell $650 mln Swire Properties shares
August 14, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

John Swire & Sons to sell $650 mln Swire Properties shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - John Swire & Sons (H.K.) has agreed to sell HK$5.04 billion ($650 million) worth of shares in Swire Properties Ltd to third-party investors at a discount, confirming an IFR report late on Monday.

In a filing to the Hong Kong exchange, Swire Properties said John Swire & Sons has agreed to sell 234 million shares of the company at HK$21.53, a 9.73 percent discount to the previous close.

The sale will see the direct shareholding of John Swire & Sons in Swire Properties fall to 3.71 percent from 7.71 percent. It will continue to have an indirect holding through its stake in Swire Pacific, which holds 82 percent of the property company.

For statement clicks here ($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)

