Feb 17 (Reuters) - Energy services firm John Wood Group Plc reported a 2.9 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strength in its brownfield services unit.

Pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 2014 rose to $424.2 million from $412.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $7.62 billion. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)