FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Jolla files for debt restructuring after running out of funds
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Finland's Jolla files for debt restructuring after running out of funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile operating system company Jolla, created by ex-Nokia software developers, has filed to a local court for debt restructuring after running out of funding and plans temporary lay-offs, it said on Friday.

Jolla was founded four years ago by Nokia’s former MeeGo software team, which was shut down after the once-dominant phone maker failed to compete in smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone and decided to switch to Microsoft’s Windows Phone software.

Nokia eventually sold its ailing phones business to Microsoft last year.

Jolla developed its own operating system called Sailfish, based on MeeGo software, and launched two devices running on it, but recent funding talks with investors have stalled.

“Jolla’s funding round has been delayed, which is why the company must adjust and reorganise its operations. We will apply for a corporate reorganisation to ensure continuity and turn into profitability,” the company said in a statement.

It said it would have to temporarily lay off a large part of its staff of about 100, but did not say how many. It did not say how much debt it had. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.