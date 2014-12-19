FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippines' Jollibee inks deal to open Dunkin' Donuts stores in China
December 19, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' Jollibee inks deal to open Dunkin' Donuts stores in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Jollibee Foods Corp :

* Partners with RRJ Capital to sign a master franchise agreement with Dunkin’ Donuts Franchising LLC for operations of Dunkin’ Donuts stores in key territories in China

* Says joint venture company to invest up to $300 million, with initial investment of $18 mln

* To sign master franchise deal with Dunkin’ Donuts on Jan. 5, 2015

* The Philippines' largest fastfood firm says the deal aims to expand one of the leading global coffee chain brands in the second largest economy in the world Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1AyUl4G) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

