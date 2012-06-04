FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jones Group to control Brian Atwood brand
June 4, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Jones Group to control Brian Atwood brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Jones Group Inc will take control of the Brian Atwood shoe brand for an undisclosed sum as the company seeks to expand its array of high-end shoes.

The move deepens the relationship between Jones and Brian Atwood, which together launched the B Brian Atwood shoe collection last year.

Under the deal announced on Monday, Jones will form a joint venture with Brian Atwood, which will own the intellectual property rights and existing licenses. Jones will own a majority stake in the joint venture.

