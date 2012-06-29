FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jones Group appoints president for international unit
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Jones Group appoints president for international unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company appoints Scott Bowman effective immediately

* Bowman to oversee international, retail, licensing units

* Shares rise 2 pct

June 29 (Reuters) - The Jones Group Inc, a maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories, said it appointed retail veteran Scott Bowman to spearhead its expansion into overseas markets.

Bowman, who has previously worked at Ralph Lauren Corp and Marc Jacobs International, was named group president of global retail and international development, a newly created role, effective immediately.

The company, whose brands include Nine West, Jones New York and Anne Klein, has given Bowman oversight of a recently created international segment along with existing retail and licensing divisions.

Jones has bought luxury brands such as Kurt Geiger in London and Brian Atwood in Milan, Italy to drive international growth. The company has also been shifting its focus to its high-end labels, moving away from low-margin basics like jeans.

Jones’ shares were up more than 2 percent at $9.26 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

