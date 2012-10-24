FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Jones Group adjusted profit rises on wholesale gains
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 11:25 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Jones Group adjusted profit rises on wholesale gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentages of U.S. sales fall, shoe sales rise in second paragraph)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jones Group Inc, the fashion company behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York, reported a higher quarterly profit before special items, helped by a rise in sales to U.S. department stores that helped it overcome a steep drop in business at its own stores in the United States.

Third-quarter revenue slipped 0.7 percent to $1.035 billion. Sales at the company’s U.S. stores fell 5.2 percent, a decline partially offset by a 2.6 percent bump at its international stores. Sales of shoes to chains such as Macy’s Inc rose 9.7 percent.

Net income fell to $17.8 million, or 22 cents per share, from $41.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items related to currency, the company earned 57 cents per share, up from 48 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick)

